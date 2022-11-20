29,806 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Acquired by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in OneMain by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,892 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in OneMain by 53.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in OneMain by 30.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF opened at $36.79 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. OneMain had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.45 million. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

