3,324 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,324 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $167.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.85 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.08%.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.