41,900 Shares in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Tetra Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 69.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $156.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.63.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.86 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TTEK. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total transaction of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,496 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,635.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.