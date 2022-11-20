53,054 Shares in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,910,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 101,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

H&R Block Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $42.82 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 613.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.