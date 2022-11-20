Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABEO. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

