Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE ANF opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $47.58.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 43.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 868,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,391 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.
