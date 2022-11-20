ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

ACNB Stock Up 2.1 %

ACNB stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43. ACNB has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 30,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after buying an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ACNB by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

