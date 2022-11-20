ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 84,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $774,598.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ACV Auctions Price Performance
ACVA stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.49. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
ACV Auctions Company Profile
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.
