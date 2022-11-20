Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Trading Down 36.5%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 36.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Adhera Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $553,669.00, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21.

About Adhera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of drugs. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018. Adhera Therapeutics, Inc is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adhera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adhera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.