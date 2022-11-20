Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.94. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $12.62 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.04 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. DA Davidson cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $145.59 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

