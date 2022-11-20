AIA Group Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $188.22 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $221.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.77 and its 200 day moving average is $175.50. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.