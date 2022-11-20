AIA Group Ltd Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,711,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,894,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 261,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 142,522 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC opened at $37.73 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. Credit Suisse Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

