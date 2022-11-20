AIA Group Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 16.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 20.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 724,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 125,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $102.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $463.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.