AIA Group Ltd Makes New $214,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 52,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 5,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI opened at $147.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.65. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

