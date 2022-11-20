AIA Group Ltd Purchases 1,139 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 80,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $42.22 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.83.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.