AIA Group Ltd Raises Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $83.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

