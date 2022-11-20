AIA Group Ltd Sells 254 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

AIA Group Ltd lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Pool were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 8.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pool in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pool by 23.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Pool by 107.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Stephens lowered their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $321.98 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

