Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $120.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.11% from the stock’s current price.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $213.12 billion, a PE ratio of 201.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $145.06.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

