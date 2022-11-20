Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $124.00 at HSBC

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HSBC from $132.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.08% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BABA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.
Alibaba Group Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $80.48 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $145.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a PE ratio of 201.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
