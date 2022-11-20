Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $155.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 92.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average of $90.80. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $145.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,018,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.