Alicia M. Tranen Purchases 10,000 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Stock

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PACK opened at $5.27 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 35.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 21.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after purchasing an additional 617,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,243,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,262,000 after purchasing an additional 194,082 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 2,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 770,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,913 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

