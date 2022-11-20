Alliance Global Partners Lowers iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Price Target to $5.00

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUNGet Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

iSun Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISUN opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. iSun has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSun

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iSun during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iSun during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iSun in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About iSun

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

