Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.