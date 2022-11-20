Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,872 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

