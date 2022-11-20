Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

