Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given a $135.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) received a $135.00 target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.04% from the company’s current price.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

