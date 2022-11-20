AlphaValue Lowers Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Buy

AlphaValue lowered shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Scor from €32.00 ($32.99) to €30.00 ($30.93) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.96) to €21.50 ($22.16) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Scor from €16.00 ($16.49) to €16.50 ($17.01) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($34.02) to €25.00 ($25.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.01.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.22. Scor has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.73.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Scor will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.