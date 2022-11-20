Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,706 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 288.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 208.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,278,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $82,333,000 after acquiring an additional 864,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,739,000 after acquiring an additional 801,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,751,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APH. UBS Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Shares of APH opened at $79.71 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

