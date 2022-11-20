Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires 38,139 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 280.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 221,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 53,206 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.15 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.62.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

