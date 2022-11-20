Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 400 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after acquiring an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after acquiring an additional 246,914 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,589,000 after acquiring an additional 239,763 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $223.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $204.37 and a 52 week high of $755.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

