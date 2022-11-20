Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 26,945 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Performance

AVT stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. Avnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.