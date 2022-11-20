Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 274,154 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,859 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

