Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,654 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 36.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,810,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.57. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $45.74.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

