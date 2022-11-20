Alps Advisors Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Cutera worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Cutera by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Cutera by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

CUTR opened at $43.52 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a market cap of $853.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

