Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,232 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 57.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 43.5% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter worth $205,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $121,632.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,391.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $121,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,372 shares of company stock valued at $766,513. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on RingCentral to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

Shares of RNG opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $248.95.

RingCentral Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.