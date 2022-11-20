Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $121,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.95.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

