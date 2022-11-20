Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 35,300 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCC. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 125,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 37,670 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexis Maged purchased 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCC opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

