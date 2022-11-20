Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 29,359 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 814,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 107,666 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 124,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE OGE opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.