Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iRobot worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 16.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRobot to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

IRBT opened at $51.89 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $89.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

