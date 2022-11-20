Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,090 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 34.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $202.50.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

