Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 35,302 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,327 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 35,302 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in ADT during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

ADT Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADT opened at $8.95 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.52. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -350.00%.

About ADT

(Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.