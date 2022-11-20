Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 6,660 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 16,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $423,766.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,093.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $260,536.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,936.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,073 shares of company stock worth $1,452,522 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 0.9 %

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

