Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $1.18 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brady by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Brady by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRC opened at $48.11 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Brady had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Brady’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRC shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

