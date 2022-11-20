Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 978,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,104,000 after purchasing an additional 64,350 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $299,619,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Abiomed by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abiomed Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $377.29 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.39.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

