Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ABB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after buying an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ABB by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ABB by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,745,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,452,000 after acquiring an additional 122,855 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $30.72 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
