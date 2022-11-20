Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autodesk to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $210.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $327.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.74. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

