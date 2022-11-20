Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €18.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.07) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) price target on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Stock Down 1.1 %

ALO opened at €24.50 ($25.26) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.14. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($26.44) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($38.53).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.