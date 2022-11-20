Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Sells $176,252.52 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

About Amalgamated Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 107,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,214 shares during the period. 37.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

