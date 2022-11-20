American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 81,461 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

