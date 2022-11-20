American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,147,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,800 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.27% of American International Group worth $109,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group Announces Dividend

Shares of AIG stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.